Local Living: State Museum admission discount and City parking

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, the State Museum is offering a discount.

According to the museum, they are offering 50% off kids (3-12) general admission each Saturday through Christmas (Nov. 26, Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17).

The State Museum says this is the perfect place to enjoy holiday shows, including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4D, experience special exhibitions, purchase locally made gifts and more during the Thanksgiving break.

For more information click here https://www.scmuseum.org/holiday-fun-at-the-state-museum/

And it’s complimentary holiday parking time in the City of Columbia.

City officials announced the following:

On-street meter operations

Wednesday November 23 th – enforcement until 6:00pm as usual

– enforcement until 6:00pm as usual FREE CITYWIDE- Thursday November 24th

FREE CITY WIDE Friday November 25 , except Five Points, timed parking will be enforced during normal hours (11AM-6PM)

Five Points, timed parking will be enforced during normal hours (11AM-6PM) FREE Saturday November 26 th , except Five Points which will operate as normal (enforcement on duty 11AM-6PM)

, except Five Points which will operate as normal (enforcement on duty 11AM-6PM) FREE CITYWIDE- Sunday, Nov 27th (per regular ordinance)

All city parking deck facilities