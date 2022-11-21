Local Living: State Museum admission discount and City parking
Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, the State Museum is offering a discount.
According to the museum, they are offering 50% off kids (3-12) general admission each Saturday through Christmas (Nov. 26, Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17).
The State Museum says this is the perfect place to enjoy holiday shows, including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4D, experience special exhibitions, purchase locally made gifts and more during the Thanksgiving break.
For more information click here https://www.scmuseum.org/holiday-fun-at-the-state-museum/
And it’s complimentary holiday parking time in the City of Columbia.
City officials announced the following:
On-street meter operations
- Wednesday November 23th – enforcement until 6:00pm as usual
- FREE CITYWIDE- Thursday November 24th
- FREE CITY WIDE Friday November 25, except Five Points, timed parking will be enforced during normal hours (11AM-6PM)
- FREE Saturday November 26th, except Five Points which will operate as normal (enforcement on duty 11AM-6PM)
- FREE CITYWIDE- Sunday, Nov 27th (per regular ordinance)
All city parking deck facilities
- Wednesday November 23rd – normal operations until 5:00pm
- Wednesday at 5:00pm gates will be raised (Lincoln, Park, Lady, Sumter) FREE DECK PARKING Wednesday night, THANKSGIVING DAY and BLACK FRIDAY. The gates will then be lowered for normal operations at 2am, Monday November 28th.
- FREE parking Friday November 26th & Saturday 27th at the 2221 Devine Street Deck Facility (5 Points area).