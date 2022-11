Car crashes into Wendy’s, one killed, several injured

Lee Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Troopers with the Highway Patrol and the Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office are investigating after an elderly man drove his car into a Wendy’s.

Sheriff Daniel Simon says it happened around 12:30 this afternoon on Sumter Hwy.

According to Sheriff Simon one person was killed and six people were injured

No word on what caused the man to drive into the restaurant.