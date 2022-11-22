DHEC encourages vaccinations with flu season in full swing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Flu season is in full swing, and state health officials say it’s already been one of the most active seasons in recent years.

South Carolina has seen more than 100 times the number of flu cases, and nearly 50 times more hospitalizations than this time last year. This season, 11 people have died so far.

DHEC is encouraging everyone to get their flu shots ahead of holiday gatherings.