DHEC to provide state-wide flu vaccination data to public

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says they are tracking flu vaccination numbers and will provide the information to the public every two weeks, starting Nov. 23.

The data collected is part of statewide monitoring of this year’s highly active flu season, says officials.

In a release provided to ABC Columbia news, State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell says, “DHEC is charged with determining when additional public health data can help individuals make the best decisions for themselves and their families. Our hope is that more South Carolinians will decide to roll up their sleeves and get their flu shot.”

Flu vaccinations are available for anyone 6 months and older, says DHEC.

They will post the vaccination numbers every other Wednesday at scdhec.gov/health/flu/flu-watch-data-reports-maps.

The data will also be provided on their social media pages.