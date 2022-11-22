FEMA financial aid available for SC residents affected by Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Governor’s Office announced residents who suffered property damage from Hurricane Ian in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties can now register for disaster assistance.

FEMA Individual Assistance helps residents affected by Ian with storm-related costs that are not covered by their insurance. Officials say any insurance benefits must be used before receiving the financial assistance from FEMA.

Eligible residents can visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA appat fema.gov/mobile-app or through your phone’s app store, or call (800)621-3362 to register for the financial assistance. Toll-free numbers are open daily 7 a.m.-11 p.m.

Residents who are hard of hearing, are deaf, or have a speech disability can call (800) 462-7585.