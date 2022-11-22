Lakeview High School athletic field renovation 59 years since 1963 championship win

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A newly renovated field in honor of Lakeview High School’s historic championship win 59 years ago today will be shown to the public!

The newly renovated athletic field for Lakeview High School will be showcased at Noon at the Brookland-Lakeview Empowerment Center on 1218 Batchelor Street.

Curtis spoke with Keller Kissam, President of Dominion Energy South Carolina and Bennie Sulton, a member of the 1963 Class AA state football championship team at Lakeview High.

Sulton talked about the historic win at the then segregated Lakeview High School, when they won the school’s final state football championship.

The renovations that will be on display includes a new turf, an irrigation system, a walking track and lighting.

Multiple players from the championship team will be there to celebrate the new changes to the field as they pass on their knowledge to the next generation of players.