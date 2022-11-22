New details surrounding Colorado Springs deadly nightclub shooting

(ABC News) Colorado Springs — The deadly mass shooting inside of a LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs.

Police say the 22 year old suspect stormed into the bar with an AR style rifle-killing five and hurting 19 others.

The suspect now expected to be formally charged with murder and hate crimes.

It comes as authorities point to two heroes inside who ran toward the gunman and beat him with one of his own guns.

-saving lives. And tonight we’re hearing from one of those heroes.

ABC’s Morgan Norwood has more.