President Biden approves South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—President Joe Biden approved South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration Monday to help clean up the mess left by Hurricane Ian.

Federal funding will now be available to those affected by Ian in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties.

This can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, among other programs.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division, FEMA, and others determined the storm cost state and local agencies more than $25 million.