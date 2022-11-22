SC Dept. of Corrections: woman charged with providing contraband to prisoner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced 54 year-old Marion N. Sackel was charged with criminal conspiracy and providing contraband to a prisoner.

Authorities say Sackel gave a package containing two cellphones to an inmate during visitation on Nov. 5. The defendant’s visitation privileges are permanently revoked, say officials.

Sackel is accused of smuggling the contraband into McCormick Correctional Institution.