DHEC urges residents to discard faulty iHealth Covid-19 home test kit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says they found several iHealth Covid-19 test kits may have faulty result cartridges due to a manufacturer error.

Health officials are urging residents to discard test kits from lot #221CO20203, expiring on Aug. 2, 2022. The lot number and expiration date can be found on the back of the box.



The affected cartridges may return inaccurate results, showing an absent or very faint control line.

Individuals can receive a replacement kit by visiting a DHEC health department.