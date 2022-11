Gas prices down ahead of Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you’re filling up at the pump ahead of Thanksgiving prices are down.

According to AAA here in the midlands drivers are paying an average of $3.11 per gallon for regular.

That’s down more than 12 cents from a week ago. The national average has dropped around 15 cents in the past week to $3.60 a gallon.