Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety to roll-out new auto theft prevention program

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety will be rolling out a new program to combat auto theft.

The national program Hide Lock Take, use three simple phrases in their message: Hide your things, Lock your vehicle, and Take your keys.

The signs will be placed throughout Orangeburg and in locations where crime is most likely to occur such as: shopping malls, parks, fitness centers and gyms, sports arenas, school campuses, and locations where vehicles are left unattended for hours.

For more information, contact Jennifer Van Cleave at 803-539-3722 or Jennifer.vancleave@orangeburg.sc.us.