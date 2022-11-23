RCSD, Club Rumba donate over 100 turkeys to families in need

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department partnered with Chris Ventura, owner of Club Rumba, to donate Thanksgiving food items worth thousands of dollars to families in need.

Ventura provided over 100 turkeys, mashed potatoes, and canned goods for deputies to distribute yesterday evening.

In a release provided to ABC Columbia news, Sheriff Leon Lott says, “We tend to get wrapped up in the magic of the holidays and may not think about those who will not have the ability to afford a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. These generous donations have allowed families to cook that special meal for their loved ones and let them enjoy the holiday, as many of us are blessed to do.”

The food items were bundled into care packages and delivered to members within the Hispanic community, as part of an on-going effort to connect with people who traditionally may not be trusting of law enforcement, say officials.