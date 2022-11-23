Richland deputies looking for man involved in Cici’s Pizza altercation
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation at Sandhills Cici's Pizza.
Deputies say they are looking for the man after a woman was injured at the restaurant on Fashion Drive due to a parking dispute.
If you have any information on this man, submit a tip at crimesc.com.