Richland Library hosting Chick-fil-A hiring event

Richland Library Main is hosting a free Chick-fil-A hiring event for the public from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Dec. 1. 
Jessica Mejia,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library Main is hosting a free Chick-fil-A hiring event for the public from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Dec. 1.

Organizers ask that you bring your resume for on-the-spot interviews.

Chick-fil-A is hiring for the following positions:

  • Cashiers and Drive Thru Team Members
  • Food Line Cooks, Prep Cooks and Produce
  • Shift Leads
  • Catering Specialists

For more information, visit Career Ready: Hiring Event with Chick-fil-A – (Bush River Road).

To view a full list of available jobs visit chick-fil-a.com/careers.

 

 

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts