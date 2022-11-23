Richland Library hosting Chick-fil-A hiring event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library Main is hosting a free Chick-fil-A hiring event for the public from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Dec. 1.
Organizers ask that you bring your resume for on-the-spot interviews.
Chick-fil-A is hiring for the following positions:
- Cashiers and Drive Thru Team Members
- Food Line Cooks, Prep Cooks and Produce
- Shift Leads
- Catering Specialists
For more information, visit Career Ready: Hiring Event with Chick-fil-A – (Bush River Road).
To view a full list of available jobs visit chick-fil-a.com/careers.