SCHP works to prevent crashes and fatalities this Thanksgiving weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Last year in South Carolina during Thanksgiving weekend there were more than 1400 collisions and twelve of them were deadly, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

This thanksgiving weekend South Carolina Highway Patrol will be out in full force not only on the highways but back roads as well. Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell is warning drivers to buckle up, don’t drink and drive, limit distractions and do not speed.

“When you’re traveling to your friends, or families house, or whatever get-together you’re going to during Thanksgiving just make sure you’re leave in an adequate amount of time. If you’re late, you’re late . . the food still going to be there,” says Lance Corporal Tidwell.

Nancy Minor is traveling to Florida for Thanksgiving. She says if you feel yourself getting tired, it’s best to pull over at a rest stop.

“I stopped here because I know it’s important to get out and walk around when you’re on a long drive. Probably will take me an hour longer than the trip should but I like to stop and make sure I keep awake,” says Minor.

Doug and Elaine Schneider are on the way to Hilton Head, the couple says they always keep fellow travelers in mind.

“We think about their safety and the other thing I think about is there’s a certain number of crazy drivers no matter where you’re at so I try to watch out for them too,” says Doug Schneider.

“I don’t think anyone wants to be in a position where they have to go to someone’s house and knock on the door and let them know that a love one has passed or is seriously hurt because of a crash. So I think everyone just has to do their part,” says traveler Daniel Reardon.