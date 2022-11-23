West Columbia middle school continues annual food drive with a twist

Northside Middle School Science Teacher and student take part in the annual fundraising competition with a twist

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — During the holiday season it’s not uncommon to see an increase in food drives to help those in need of a little assistance putting food on the table. But for one area school, it’s about giving back and having fun.

The Student Leadership Team with the Lexington Two Middle school spent the last few weeks bringing in as many items to donate as possible. In fact, from November 1-18 the team of students and teachers were able to collect more than 200 pounds of food that will be donated to the ‘Cayce Cares Project’. To add a cherry on top, the Northside Middle School also held what has now become a tournament tradition, Rock, Paper, Scissors.

School officials say when the pandemic hit the Midlands in March of 2020, the location decided to hold to the tournament to help increase the amount of donations, but they say it was also a great way for the students to have a good time giving back, while maintaining a safe distance. School administrators say the event has grown in popularity over the past few years making the friendly holiday competition a tradition. Shelly Breedlove, a Northside Media specialist who partners with the National Junior Honor Society to put the event together each year says,

“Our students are always generous, but this competition definitely helps drive donations and keeps students interested in contributing to the drive,”

Students were able to participate in the two day tournament if they donated two or more non perishable items. Officials say the competition has a lot of legs to it, with those taking part, starting first taking place inside of the classroom where they battle it out during different contests. The winners of the first phase move on to the championship round which takes place the following day. One of those friendly feuds, involves the classic children’s game ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’ .

Kendrick Kerr who is a science teacher at the school took home bragging this year along with 3rd place winner Tanner Ray, 2nd place winners Braden Gunnells and Laken Machino.