Lexington County School District Two: Metal detectors to be used at stadiums and arenas
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Metal detectors will be used regularly at Lexington Two stadiums and arenas starting Monday, November 28, according to Lexington School District Two.
Lexington Two officials say the new measures is apart of the school districts commitment to the safety of students, families, employees, and community members.
All event attendees will be asked to follow instructions of the security screening staff on site, and only clear bags will be allowed in stadiums and arenas.
Spectators will be asked to individually walk through the metal detector, which will beep if a metal object is detected. Anyone with a prohibited item will be asked to take the item back to a vehicle before being permitted into the stadium or arena. Spectators will not be asked to remove any belts, clothing, hats, or shoes.
Items Prohibited In Lexington Two Stadiums and Arenas:
Tobacco or alcohol of any kind
Laser pointers
Tripods, selfie sticks
Tents
Air horns
Firearms
Fireworks
Weapons of any kind
Framed backpacks
Banner sized posters or displays
Ice chests/coolers
Distribution of leaflets or brochures
Aerosol cans
Skateboards, rollerblades, skates
Animals (Unless service animal)
Beach balls, other inflatable items
Balloons
Flowers, plants
Gifts, gift bags, baskets
Stools or folding chairs
Inappropriate attire as determined by school district
Inappropriate or disruptive items as determined by the school district