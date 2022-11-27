Lexington County School District Two: Metal detectors to be used at stadiums and arenas

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Metal detectors will be used regularly at Lexington Two stadiums and arenas starting Monday, November 28, according to Lexington School District Two.

Lexington Two officials say the new measures is apart of the school districts commitment to the safety of students, families, employees, and community members.

All event attendees will be asked to follow instructions of the security screening staff on site, and only clear bags will be allowed in stadiums and arenas.

Spectators will be asked to individually walk through the metal detector, which will beep if a metal object is detected. Anyone with a prohibited item will be asked to take the item back to a vehicle before being permitted into the stadium or arena. Spectators will not be asked to remove any belts, clothing, hats, or shoes.

Items Prohibited In Lexington Two Stadiums and Arenas:

Tobacco or alcohol of any kind

Laser pointers

Tripods, selfie sticks

Tents

Air horns

Firearms

Fireworks

Weapons of any kind

Framed backpacks

Banner sized posters or displays

Ice chests/coolers

Distribution of leaflets or brochures

Aerosol cans

Skateboards, rollerblades, skates

Animals (Unless service animal)

Beach balls, other inflatable items

Balloons

Flowers, plants

Gifts, gift bags, baskets

Stools or folding chairs

Inappropriate attire as determined by school district

Inappropriate or disruptive items as determined by the school district