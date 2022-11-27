Search underway for missing woman in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Authorities are searching for a missing woman in Orangeburg County.
Alanah Jenay Holmes was last seen on November 11 on 1504 Wingate Street wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black leather jacket, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.
Investigators say Holmes suffers from Bipolar Schizoaffective Disorder and is supposed to take medication daily.
Anyone having information regarding Holmes whereabouts should contact Orangeburg DPS or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.