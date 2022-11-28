BBB names popular holiday schemes being seen in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – As consumers are out hunting for the best deals this holiday season, scammers are on the prowl as well. The Better Business Bureau about some of the popular schemes being seen in South Carolina.

Scammers are for sure on Santa’s naughty list this Christmas as they’re out doing what they do best, capitalizing on vulnerable people. Chris Hadley with the BBB warns online shoppers to watch out for fake websites.

“Lets stay away from the ones we’re finding on Facebook and the ones we’re finding on social media, that’s where we’re going to run into problems. The best advice I can give is let’s stay to the tried and true that we know about, lets make sure they’re https and a secure website because if we send money to a foreign website it’s going to be hard for anyone to help you out,” says Hadley.

Always do research and verify the website before making a purchase says Hadley. “Generally scammers are going to privately register the website so you can’t see who owns it and they’re going to have a very short creation date. They’re usually going to register their website for one year. A legitimate company, legitimate website is not just going to register their website for one year and if the information is privately registered and you can’t see who owns it . . that’s a major red flag,” says Hadley.

A dog for Christmas is a common gift during the season. Hadley says it’s also a common scam in South Carolina.

“Make sure that you’re able to visit and see that pet. Lets not wire any money to folks because once you wire that money you don’t know where that money is going to and you don’t know who it’s going to, and once they get your money again it’s going to be hard for anyone to help you out,” says Hadley.

According to the BBB, typically 40% of all charitable donations are received during the last few weeks of the year. Make sure the one you choose is legit as scammers are looking to take advantage of your charitable heart.

“Any good company is going to let you do your research so you can make a good decision. If they’re pressuring you to make a donation today those are major red flags. The good ones that are out there doing things right, they’ve got their proper licensing or they’re a registered charity , they’re a registered non-profit with the state of South Carolina they’re more than happy to say ‘hey check us out, let us give you everything you need”, says Hadley.