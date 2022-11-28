Columbia gas prices continue to fall, $2.97 average

Gas prices in the midlands are on the decline.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Gas prices in the midlands are on the decline. According to Gas Buddy, the average gasoline price in Columbia has fallen 14 cents in the past week to an average of $2.97 a gallon.

Prices in Columbia are 19.2 cents per gallon lower than they were a month ago and 2.2 cents per gallon lower than they were this time last year.

Yesterday the cheapest gas in Columbia was $2.75 per gallon while the most expensive was $3.35 a gallon.