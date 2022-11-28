Lexington Toys for Tots event happening through Dec. 8

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Town of Lexington’s annual Marine Toys for Tots Foundation collection begins today!

According to Chief Terrance Green with the Lexington Police Department, donation events are planned now through December 8 at the Lexington Police Department, Learning Express, the

Icehouse Amphitheater Pavilion, Target at Lexington Pavilion and Walmart in Lexington. A donation box is also set up at the police station.

Tomorrow a ‘pack the pontoon’ drop-off will be held at learning express from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.