Authorities searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for information regarding a hit-and-run collision that happened Nov. 28 at around 7:35 p.m.

Authorities say an unknown vehicle was traveling east on Browntown Road when it struck a pedestrian and left the scene. The vehicle may have front end damage.

The incident occurred in Lee County near Springvale Road.

If you have any information about this collision, contact the SC Highway Patrol at (864) 241-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC (274-6372).