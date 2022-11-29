Dr. Kendra Hill named 2023 SC Elementary Principal of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Bookman Road Elementary School’s Dr. Kendra Hill was named 2023’s SC Elementary Principal of the Year by the SC Association of School Administrators (SCASA).

Dr. Hill has worked in the education field for over two decades and was selected for the honor by a veteran panel of judges. The other finalists included Allen Kirby, principal of Walker Gamble Elementary School in Clarendon, and Josh Patterson, principal of Sterling School in Greenville.

In a release provided to ABC Columbia News, Beth Phibbs, Executive Director of SCASA says, “She is the consummate professional who sets high expectations for herself, her staff, and students. Dr. Hill has cultivated a warm, loving, and inclusive community in which all students feel valued and celebrated for the unique contributions offered to their learning environment.”

The National Association of Elementary School Principals sets the criteria used in selecting the winner.