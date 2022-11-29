Good Night Lights event happening at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital Dec. 4

(Courtesy: Prisma Health Children's Hospital- Midlands) Free flu shots for 2019 season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Prisma Health Children’s Hospitals are inviting residents to spread the holiday cheer during the Good Night Lights event on Dec. 4, in the evening.

The Columbia and Greenville event will gather volunteers to shine flashlights or blink car lights toward patients’ windows to send positive thoughts and well wishes. The children will answer back by flashing their own lights.

Organizers encourage participants to decorate their cars for the festivity.

Midlands Children’s Hospital campus details:

• Where: 7 Richland Medical Park Drive, Columbia SC 29203

• Arrive by 4:30 p.m. to decorate your car and participate in the Toy Drive Parade around the hospital, which starts promptly at 5:30 p.m.

• Toy Drive Parade participants are asked to RSVP in advance by emailing Christine.Fink@PrismaHealth.org for more information.

• Donate a new unwrapped toy at the end of the route. For gift ideas, visit the Midlands Wish List.

• After the Toy Drive Parade, park in the 9 Medical Park garage and walk to the nearby campus green and watch the First Responders Parade with all their sirens, flashing lights and amazing rescue vehicles.

Greenville Children’s Hospital campus details: