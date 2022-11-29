Machine technology company to operate in Charleston County, investing $12.5 million

ZELTWANGER LP is expanding operations in Charleston County, a $12.5 million investment that will create 24 new jobs.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— ZELTWANGER LP is expanding operations in Charleston County, a $12.5 million investment that will create 24 new jobs.

The company’s new facility will assemble and manufacture complex machine parts, medical technology, automation technology and provide services for the packaging and aerospace industry.

Headquartered in Germany, the new building will be located at 9551 Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston.

Officials say the expansion is expected to be completed by early 2023.

Individuals interested in joining the team should visit the company’s careers page.