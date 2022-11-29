New date set for execution hearing at SC Supreme Court

The South Carolina Supreme Court has set a new date to hear a lawsuit over the state's execution methods.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Supreme Court has set a new date to hear a lawsuit over the state’s execution methods.

According to the Supreme Court website, the hearing has been moved to Jan. 5, 2023 at the courthouse in Columbia.

Four death row inmates filed the lawsuit asking the judge to closely examine prison officials’ claims that they cannot secure lethal injections, leaving only the electric chair and death by firing squad as options for execution.