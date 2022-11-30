DHEC to offer free testing for World AIDS Day

The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced they will offer free testing at local health departments on Dec. 1 in observance of World AIDS Day.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced they will offer free testing at local health departments on Dec. 1 in observance of World AIDS Day. South Carolina residents can be tested for HIV, Hepatitis C, and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) for free.

The public is invited to participate in the Epidemics SC World AIDS Day 2022 events in-person or virtually. Organizers say an all-day event on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok will feature information from individuals, clinics and agencies state-wide.

The in-person event will take place outside the SC State House in Columbia from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Dec. 1 and will include free HIV testing, demonstrations of home-test kits, informational displays, a data walk, activities, and more.

DHEC officials say there are approximately 19,437 South Carolinians living with diagnosed HIV infection, including AIDS since Dec. 31, 2020.

For more information about getting tested, individuals can call DHEC’s S.C. HIV/STD Hotline at 1-800-322-AIDS (1-800-322-2437) or visit scdhec.gov/WAD.