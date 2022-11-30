DHEC to receive $58 million grant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina is getting millions of dollars from the CDC, thanks to $3.2 billion in grants to help health departments nationwide affected by Covid-19.

The CDC says DHEC will receive at least $58 million over the five-year grant program.

According the agency, the majority of the money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, which will be used to recruit and train people like epidemiologists, contact tracers and community health workers.