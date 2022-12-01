AAA: National gas prices continue to decline

The cost of filling up at the pump is going down.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The cost of filling up at the pump is going down. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.47.

That’s down 12 cents from last week and 29 cents in the past month. It’s also the first time the national average has been below $3.50 since February when Russia started its invasion of Ukraine. Other factors are also responsible for this downward trend at the pumps, including fears of a possible US recession and Chinese Covid lockdowns.

Some analysts predict gas prices will keep falling as we head toward the end-of-the-year holiday season. Gas Buddy says they could drop below $3.00 per gallon by Christmas.