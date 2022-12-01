Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Honor the Dream Food Drive accepting donations virtually and in-person

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Honor the Dream Food Drive is accepting donations to help Columbia residents who are fighting food hunger. All proceeds will benefit Harvest Hope Food Bank.

The City of Columbia, Richland School District One, and Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation-led initiative aims to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of community service by providing for people in need.

Accepted food items include canned fruit and vegetables, dry good and canned meats.

The in-person food drive ends Jan. 9, while the virtual food drive ends Jan. 17.

The public can drop off donations at the following locations:

City Hall, 1737 Main Street

Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. Ste. C

Columbia Tennis Center, 1635 Whaley Street

Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

Earlewood Park, 1111 Parkside Drive

Emily Douglas Park, 2500 Wheat Street

Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

Hampton Park, 117 Brandon Avenue

Heathwood Park, 800 Abelia Road

Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center, 2611 Grant Street

Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue

MartinLutherKing, Jr. Park, 2300 Greene Street

Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Road

Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

St. Anna’s Park, 1315 Liberty Hill Avenue

Sims Park, 3500 Duncan Street

Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

City Human Resources, Office of Business Opportunities, 1401 Main Street (4 th Floor)

Floor) Columbia Fire Department Headquarters, 1800 Laurel Street

Columbia Police Department Headquarters, 1 Justice Square

City of Columbia Satellite Payment Center, 3905 Ensor Avenue

Parking Services Office, 820 Washington Street

Public Works, 2910 Colonial Drive

Washington Square Payment Center, 1136 Washington Street

To donate online, please visit: Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive Supports Harvest Hope Food Bank 2022 Fundraising Campaign for Harvest Hope Food Bank – Giveffect