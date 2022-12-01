FEMA disaster specialists visiting homes affected by Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— FEMA disaster survivor assistance specialists are traveling door-to-door to homes and businesses in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties to help citizens affected by Hurricane Ian apply for financial aid.

The specialists will carry federal photo identification badges and wear FEMA attire, say state officials. Residents who have applied for assistance can receive status updates and make minor changes to their applications during the free visit.

Disaster survivors can apply for FEMA aid by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov or calling the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362. The FEMA mobile app is also available.

For an accessible video on how to apply for FEMA assistance, go to youtube.com/watch?v= WZGpWI2RCNw.

