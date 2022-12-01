Gov. McMaster invites South Carolinians to Christmas open house

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Governor McMaster and First Lady Peggy are inviting residents of the Palmetto state to join them for a Christmas open house.

The event will be held Monday, December 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the governors mansion.

A gingerbread house prepared by the Governor’s Chef Pete Bowes will be on display.

Santa Claus will be present to greet guests, harpist Nina Brooks will perform and light refreshments will be served.

The event is free to the public and no reservation is required.