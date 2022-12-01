Richland County to begin road improvements at Bull Street, Elmwood Ave.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County is set to begin improvements at a downtown intersection to provide greater safety and reduced waiting times for drivers and pedestrians in Columbia.

Officials say the project aims to reduce driver wait times at Bull Street and Elmwood Avenue by almost 60%, resulting in less traffic. The county plans to share the completed traffic flow improvement plans on Dec. 8.

A new lane will be added to the eastbound side of Elmwood Avenue, creating a straight lane across the intersection with Bull Street. This will allow for more commuters to navigate through the intersection. A new northbound through lane will also be added on Bull Street and a southbound right-turn lane onto Calhoun Street will be removed.

Other improvements include changing pedestrian crossings, upgrading traffic signals, redoing concrete islands, adding landscape, and re-striping roads.