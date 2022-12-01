Salvation Army: Fewer bellringers in the Midlands this holiday season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Salvation Army of the Midlands is experiencing a shortage with volunteers to ring bells this year and it could result in fewer donations

The familiar sound of bells ringing lets you know Christmas is here. However this year Salvation Army of the Midlands is struggling to find bell ringers and has hired a few people but it still isn’t enough to meet the demand.

“My teenage son can get a job at Chick-fil-a for $15 dollars an hour, I can’t match that as a nonprofit to ring a bell. So we are depending more and more on those volunteers groups than we’ve been in years past,” says Commander Major Mark Craddock with the Salvation Army.

Commander Major Craddock says many midland families depend on kettle bell donations. “We like to remind people when that every bell ring is a family being feed or someone being kept in their home or a youth thats getting youth services towards character building or their academic success. Those bell ringings and those coins and dollars that go into those red kettles make a big difference in the midlands communities.”

All the donations will go toward funding next years programs. Commander Major Craddock says he is hoping the community will step up and volunteer their time.

“Keeping people in their homes, helping people know there’s going to be food on the table, their kids are going to have a better chance of being successful in school and you’re doing that just by simply ringing a bell and telling people hello. . .it can’t get any easier than that,” says Commander Major Craddock.

If you would like to volunteer to ring the bell this year, contact the Salvation Army at 803-765-0260.