Sumter’s annual Cram-A-Cruiser accepting toy donations

The Sumter Police Department is partnering with The Salvation Army to make sure all local children have a gift under the tree on Christmas morning.
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department is partnering with The Salvation Army to make sure all local children have a gift under the tree on Christmas morning.

The department annual toy drive Cram-A-Cruiser will be accepting donations every Saturday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. beginning this weekend and ending Dec. 17.

An officer will park his or her patrol car in front of Walmart on Broad Street to collect, new unwrapped toys. The toys will be distributed to local families by the Salvation Army.

For more information, contact the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700.

