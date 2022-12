30-year-old Beaufort County murder mystery solved

Almost 30 years after a woman in Beaufort County was found murdered, detectives finally know who she was: Maria Telles-Gonzalez.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Almost 30 years after a woman in Beaufort County was found murdered, detectives finally know who she was: Maria Telles-Gonzalez.

Sheriff PJ Tanner revealed she was never reported missing back in 1995.

Alyssa Jackson has more on the timeline that’s led up to this moment.