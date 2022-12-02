Airbnb launching new apartment-hunting program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Airbnb is launching a new program to help people find apartments they can host part-time.

In an effort to make hosting accessible to more people, the company is reportedly working to introduce Airbnb friendly apartments.

The company says it’s an easier way for renters to find a place to live where they can also host on Airbnb part-time.

Renters interested in hosting a spare room, or their entire apartment when they’re out of town, can browse more than 175 Airbnb friendly apartment buildings. The apartments are designed to be a renter’s primary residence.