Amazon reports record-breaking sales Thanksgiving weekend

The Nation's largest online retailer says this year's Thanksgiving weekend was its biggest ever.

Amazon reported a record-breaking holiday shopping weekend with its customers buying hundreds of millions of products between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.

Its top selling items included tech, card games and entertainment devices.

Amazon notes it has not determined how the record-breaking sales weekend will impact the company’s operation for the entire holiday season.