RCSD arrests man after car chase, fatal collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) announced one man has been arrested following a fatal collision and chase from a deputy.

A Traffic Safety Unit deputy was conducting enforcement on Dec. 2 just before 8 a.m. in the 1000 block of Zimalcrest Drive when Shylek Pringle sped through the school zone, say authorities.

Pringle, 25, led the responding deputy on a short distance chase and drove into oncoming traffic where he struck another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.