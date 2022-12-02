RCSD arrests man after car chase, fatal collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) announced one man has been arrested following a fatal collision and chase from a deputy.
A Traffic Safety Unit deputy was conducting enforcement on Dec. 2 just before 8 a.m. in the 1000 block of Zimalcrest Drive when Shylek Pringle sped through the school zone, say authorities.
Pringle, 25, led the responding deputy on a short distance chase and drove into oncoming traffic where he struck another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect is facing multiple charges including speeding in a school zone, unlawful possession, and driving under suspension from DUI.
Officials say no RCSD vehicles were involved in the collision. Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.