SLED: 1800s pottery made by enslaved citizens stolen in Edgefield

Midlands Crimestoppers is asking the public's help regarding a theft of 39 unique pots that occurred between June 4-6, 2022 at the Tompkins Library in Edgefield.

1800s Pottery Courtesy: Midlands Crimestoppers

Authorities say the historically valuable pottery from the 1800s was made by enslaved citizens in Edgefield County. The library received the pots as a loan from a private owner.

The Edgefield Police Department, Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, and SC Law Enforcement Division are currently investigating the case.

Anyone who has information about the burglary is encouraged to contact Midlands Crimestoppers. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest.

Submit a tip in one of 3 ways:

MOBILE TIP — Use P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device

WEB TIP — go to CrimeSC.com and click Submit a Tip

PHONE TIP — call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)