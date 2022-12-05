Always Best Care of the Midlands hosting virtual Holiday Food Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Always Best Care of the Midlands is encouraging residents to donate during their virtual food drive to help families this holiday season. Donations can be made through Dec. 20 and will benefit Harvest Hope Food Bank.

The senior care company says supporters can purchase the groceries they want to donate online and they will be shipped directly to the food bank. A tax receipt will be provided.

Visit https://yougivegoods.com/abcmidlands-holiday2022 to purchase food items for donation.