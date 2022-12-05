Department of Homeland Security delays REAL ID deadline to 2025

The government has already delayed the program several times.

ABC NEWS—The Department of Homeland Security has delayed the deadline for air travelers to have a REAL ID another two years, the agency announced Monday.

The program, which was to begin in May 2023, will now not go into effect until May 7, 2025.

This is the third time the deadline has been extended.

The REAL ID deadline was most first delayed a year from Oct. 1, 2020, to Oct. 1, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then extended another 19 months from Oct. 1, 2021, to May 3, 2023.