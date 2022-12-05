RCSD: Two Richland Northeast High School students arrested for assaulting students, deputy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced two Richland Northeast High School students were arrested following a fight on campus Dec 5.

The students, 15 and 16-year-old brothers have been charged with assaulting other students and a deputy, says the department. Officials say School Resource Officers attempted to separate the brothers after responding to a fight in the school’s cafeteria.

Both students were tased and detained after refusing to comply and tried to continue fighting with the other students. Authorities say the 16 year-old student was charged with Assault on an Officer, Threatening the Life of a Public Official, and Affray and Breach of Peace. The 15 year-old student was charged with Affray and Breach of Peace.