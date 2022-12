Biden faces backlash after naming SC first primary state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— President Biden is facing backlash from fellow Democrats with a push to make South Carolina first-in-the-nation primary in their selection in 2024.

Kaitlan Collins sat down with Congressman Jim Clyburn who approves and is making the case for why his state should go first.