DHEC urges residents to get flu shots during National Influenza Vaccination Week

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is asking residents to get their annual flu shot if they haven't done so already in recognition of National Influenza Vaccination Week Dec. 5-9.

According to health officials, South Carolina is having its worst flu season in 10 years and yet less than 30% of residents are vaccinated. The rise in RSV cases compounded with widespread flu activity has had an impact on communities, say DHEC officials.

In a release, State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell says, “As families and friends make plans to gather through the rest of the holiday season, we strongly encourage everyone to include a flu shot in their plans. These vaccinations save lives and prevent severe cases of the flu, which means fewer hospital visits and more time at home and healthy with your loved ones.”

Flu vaccines should be received every fall since every year the flu shot has to be updated due to the viral infection’s changing nature say officials.