Gas price decline continues: $2.87 a gallon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Gas prices continue to drop around the midlands.

According to GasBuddy.com, the Columbia area is averaging around $2.87 a gallon. That’s down more than a dime from last week.

If you’re looking for a bargain the website says the Shell station on Garners Ferry Road and Montague Road has gas for $2.61 a gallon.