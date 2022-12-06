Lexington investigators continue search for apartment complex shooting suspects

Investigators are still searching for suspects involved in a Oct. 9 shooting that happened at the Reserve at Mill Landing apartments in Lexington.

Shooting suspect Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

Shooting suspect Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

Shooting suspect Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)– Investigators are searching for suspects involved in a Oct. 9 shooting that happened at the Reserve at Mill Landing apartments in Lexington.

Lexington Police Department says officers responded at 10 a.m. to a call of gunfire at the complex, where a man was found shot in the lower body outside of his apartment. The victim was treated at the hospital and released the same day with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say witnesses saw two black males run into nearby woods and that a white or silver sedan was seen in the area around the time of the incident. A security video from the victim’s door camera obtained with a search warrant shows two black males dressed in black clothing and with masks over their faces with firearms.

The shooting is believed to be connected to narcotics trafficking, say police.

Police are asking the public to contact Detective Taylor at 803-358-1569 or jtaylor@lexsc.com with tips that would be helpful in this case.

Those with information can also contact Midlands Crimestoppers in the following ways:

PHONE TIP – Call the toll-free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372.)

WEB TIP – Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip.”

MOBILE TIP – Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.