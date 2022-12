Pence visiting Blythewood for book signing tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Former Vice President Mike Pence is making stops in South Carolina today.

The Vice President is in South Carolina as part of the book tour for his New York Times bestselling book “So Help Me God.”

Pence will be in Blythewood to take part in a book signing at Village Church at 6 p.m.