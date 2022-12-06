SC Attorney General: Man sentenced 25 years for sexually abusing children

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says 25 year-old Edward Dustin McIntyre pleaded guilty to two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct, First Degree.

The Ruby, SC resident was sentenced to 25 years in prison by a judge after a six-year-old and seven year-old reported they were sexually abused several times by the defendant in May 2020.

According to authorities, the victims allegedly were taken to a cabin in the woods where McIntyre and his cousin sexually assaulted the girls. The defendant confessed to the abuse after initially denying the allegations.

McIntyre will have to register as a sex offender following his release, say officials.